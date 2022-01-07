Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Ross Barkley's Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Ross Barkley's future at Chelsea this month.

Barkley has been linked with a move away with several Premier League clubs expressing interest, including Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old has played just 11 times for the Blues this season in all competitions, five of which have come in the Premier League. 

imago1008822439h

He has been an unused substitute in nine of the previous ten league outings, only featuring for 25 minutes in the 1-1 draw against his former side Everton on December 16.

A move away in January has been suggested due to his limited game time in west London but Tuchel is yet to make his mind up over his future. 

Read More

“We haven’t discussed it yet (loan deal)," admitted the Blues head coach. "It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense. Let’s see."

imago1008818625h

On getting first-team chances, Tuchel added: "There’s always a chance it is not like it is the FA Cup and here’s your chance. There’s always a chance to make it onto the pitch, especially with a lot of Covid and injury cases. 

"The situation has not changed, not for Ross, not for anybody else. We will take the decision later. He has to do a good training and show he is ready. We will do a decision tomorrow morning.”

It has been previously reported that Chelsea would be open to selling the English midfielder on a permanent basis.

