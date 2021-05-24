Thomas Tuchel Coy on Silva and Giroud's Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel was unable to provide a concrete update on the futures of Olivier Giroud and Thiago Silva at Chelsea.

Both Silva and Giroud's contracts are up at the end of the season and no announcements have been made regarding their futures.

It has been reported that Giroud is expected to depart Chelsea at the end of the season, with it extremely unlikely that his stay will be extended in west London.

Meanwhile for Silva, the 36-year-old is set to stay for a further year. Talks are reportedly ongoing and an agreement for him to stay an extra season is nearly done. His wife, Belle, has also admitted the family want to remain in west London this summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel said

"First of all we have another week together and I think everything is delayed for obvious reasons. We speak, of course, and the board knows my opinion. It's not the moment to give any announcement. The club will announce these things, not the coach. It's good that it's like this."

Giroud is not set to be short of suitors this summer with a move to Italy heavily linked. Chelsea are also expected to let go of Tammy Abraham this summer, while Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are all on the Blues' shortlist as they target a new centre-forward.

For Silva, it appears it's now a matter of when, and not if regarding his future and when his contract extension at Chelsea will be announced.

