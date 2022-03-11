Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his Chelsea side as they clinched a 3-1 win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday night.

In a week that has casted uncertainty over Chelsea's short-term and long-term future, Tuchel's side continued their winning streak in the league, making it four wins from four to put them in a commanding spot to finish in the top four.

Early first half goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Mason Mount helped Chelsea to a two goal advantage, and despite a valiant fightback from Norwich, Kai Havertz sealed the win at the death to ensure they racked up another victory.

Player Ratings: Norwich City 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Thursday, the day of the game, was a day of chaos for Chelsea. It started just after 9am when the UK Government sanctioned Roman Abramovich, freezing his assets, effectively restricting money in and out of Chelsea.

As kick-off got closer and closer, sponsors' positions became more unclear with Hyundai and Parimatch considering their agreements, while Three suspended theirs temporarily.

But despite all of the distractions, Chelsea once again got the job done, and Tuchel was quick to praise his players.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I don't think anyone needs this to be more focused or motivated," responded Tuchel on players having a point to prove against Norwich after recent events, as quoted by football.london.

"There are a lot of different situations. Today was another level of distraction and another level of with all that's happening with the sanctions.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"In the day-to-day, like how we arrive at the game, everything was organised, it was pretty much business as usual with a lot of noise around, but the schedule of the day helps you.

"You go into your routine. I’m happy that they showed again that they love to work hard, hard as a team and are able to produce another win away. It is very good and it helps of course."

He added: "Full credit, the team showed very good character and we can be proud that they produced performances like this under the circumstances. It tells us we are right to trust them, that the attitude is right, and the culture of the club is right."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube