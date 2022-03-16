Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Credits Chelsea Culture for Victory Over Lille During Uncertainty Surrounding Club Sale

Thomas Tuchel has credited the culture at Chelsea for their victory over LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League during uncertain times surrounding the sale of the Club.

The Blues came out 2-1 victors, winning 4-1 on aggregate to progress into the quarter finals after goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta saw Tuchel's men leave France with a win.

Speaking to btsportfootball after the match, Tuchel discussed the culture around the club and praised the day to day work for their recent run of form.

imago1010648846h

He said: "Chelsea has this kind of culture within the Club, the building we work every day. What I found from day one is football first mentality.

"Everybody pushes the first team to the limit, focused on football and football first. Then we try to implement the atmosphere. This culture is already installed and helps us to focus in difficult, distracting times.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We need to encourage the players of course but I am also just a part, it feels so good we can produce results. I am very proud."

imago1010648076h

The latest reports around the club have stated that Chelsea may be unable to sell Champions League tickets for the rest of the season as long as Roman Abramovich is their owner.

The UK Government have given the green light for Chelsea to go ahead with the sale of the Club despite Abramovich's sanctioning and there have been several reports linking consortium's and individuals with the purchase of the Club.

However, despite the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea off the pitch, Tuchel has had his team playing impressive football and made is five wins straight with triumph in France on Wednesday night.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

