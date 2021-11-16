Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Credits Frank Lampard For 'Laying Foundations' For Champions League Triumph

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has creditted his predecessor Frank Lampard for the Blues' Champions League success last season.

Tuchel's side came out 1-0 victors against Manchester City in the final back in May.

Speaking to Chelsea's video series 'Porto Uncovered', Tuchel praised the job that Lampard did before he took over.

imago1002911087h

The German replaced Lampard back in January and form improved instantly.

Chelsea ended the season in the top four and lifted the Champions League trophy, improving on the ninth placed position that Lampard left the squad in during his time with the club.

Tuchel believed that Lampard had laid the foundations for Chelsea's Champions League win.

Read More

“Frank had an amazing record in the Champions League group stages. This laid the foundations. We had to improve the squad, we had to dive in, dig in deep.’ he said.

imago1002913459h

Tuchel proceeded to discuss the squad that he took over, that went on to win Europe's top prize.

He said: “We had a very open squad, very open minded group. We were eight points behind Liverpool and they were fourth place. We could not overthink, there was no reason why to be overconfident and to win the Champions League because we were ninth in the Premier League at this moment.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002911002h
News

Thomas Tuchel Credits Frank Lampard For 'Laying Foundations' For Champions League Triumph

43 seconds ago
imago1007842551h
News

'Of Course Not' - Kai Havertz's Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Champions League Belief in January

30 minutes ago
imago1002912697h
News

'Part of History' - Antonio Rudiger on His Role in Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

1 hour ago
imago1007585611h
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Will Definitely Not Leave' Chelsea in January

2 hours ago
imago1002948361h
News

Kai Havertz Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel For Champions League Triumph vs Man City

2 hours ago
imago1002915429h
News

Antonio Rudiger Didn’t Believe Chelsea Would Win Champions League Last Season

2 hours ago
imago1002948361h
News

Kai Havertz: Atletico Madrid Win Sparked 'Something Very Special' in Chelsea Squad in Champions League Title Quest

3 hours ago
imago0043882791h
News

Petr Cech Draws Comparisons Between Chelsea's 2012 & 2021 Champions League Winning Teams

3 hours ago