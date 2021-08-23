August 23, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Credits Frank Lampard for Role in Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Respect.
Thomas Tuchel has praised the 'fantastic' job Frank Lampard did while in charge of Chelsea in their Champions League journey that saw them go onto clinch European glory in Porto back in May.

Lampard played his part during the first part of the 2020/21 season when he was in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge. The Blues won four and drew two in their six games in the group stages after they were drawn with Seville, Rennes and Krasnodar.

His job was done. Into the knockout stages after Christmas, but a poor run of form domestically saw Lampard's time at Chelsea come to an end. 

But the Champions League journey was still alive and kicking. Atletico Madrid were the Round of 16 opponents and it was Tuchel's job to oversee the Blues for the remainder of the campaign. 

And they didn't look back. Wins in both legs against the Spanish side took them into the quarter-finals as they faced Porto. Despite a second leg defeat, the first leg was enough to set up a tie against Real Madrid in the semi-finals. Chelsea made no error and claimed a 3-1 aggregate win to book their spot in the final.

The final on May 29 came; Chelsea versus Manchester City in Porto. They did it. Kai Havertz's 42nd minute goal was enough to seal the club's second European cup. 

Lampard was responsible for starting the job, Tuchel was responsible for finishing it. It was a joint-effort. And the German has reflected on the incredible run which saw the Blues become the European champions.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Frank (Lampard) did a fantastic group stage so we were in the knockouts. Then you get the Spanish number one with Atletico in this moment. 

"It was very, very tough but we played convincingly and so good with the pressure. You feel inside of you a sense of 'can you go this way?' and trust. The feeling was so good.

"We gained so much trust of a game in Tottenham, a win against Liverpool, a win against Atletico Madrid. From there on we did not think too far but it gave us a lot of belief and trust for the upcoming challenges."

