'They Delivered When we Needed Them' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given credit to Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi after their win against Malmo on Tuesday.

The Blues were 1-0 victors away from home, with the duo linking up well in the second half to score the only goal of the game.

Victory in the Champions League in Sweden means Chelsea are one step away from qualification for the tournament's knockout stages as they look to continue the defence of their European crown.

Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Tuchel praised Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi for their efforts on the pitch, as he said: “We had a lot of touches in the box and had a lot of shots (in the first half).

"Perhaps we lacked a little bit of precision in the final moments but in the end we were clinical with Hakim and Callum and they delivered when we needed them.”

Chelsea dominated the possession and chances during the first half of the game, but were unable to really test the Malmo defence.

However, the attacking duo were successfully able to break the deadlock as the match headed towards the hour mark.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel also said: “We deserved to win, we were very serious in our performance and created a lot of chances. I’m happy because the job is done and we got the points.”

Ziyech's goal was only his second of the season, with the first coming against Villarreal in the Super Cup in August.

Chelsea next face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube