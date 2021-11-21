Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Critical of Chelsea's Decision Making Despite 3-0 Victory Over Leicester City

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has surprisingly criticised his sides decision making despite the Blues thrashing Leicester City 3-0 on Saturday.

His team had the ball in the back of the net on six occassions, with three goals ruled out for offside.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand App after the match, Tuchel criticised his team's decision making and precision in the first-half.

imago1008116224h

He said: "It was a very good first-half but still we were struggling in the last third with our decision-making and precision."

The German then continued to challenge his team to reach their 'highest level', believing that if they had done that in the first-half, the match would have been over much sooner.

"If we were at our highest level, we could have created more chances and scored the third to have a decision even earlier." he concluded.

Read More

imago1008117851h

Despite not being best pleased with the first-half decision making, Chelsea improved in the second-half and added three offside goals, which Tuchel admitted were 'unlucky'.

Chelsea's free-scoring form at the King Power will have impressed the manager no doubt, with club-record signing Romelu Lukaku and German international Timo Werner still to return to the squad following injury lay-offs.

The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table as they fight for the title.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008115304h
News

Thomas Tuchel Surprisingly Critical of Chelsea's Decision Making Despite 3-0 Victory Over Leicester City

just now
imago1008116225h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Jorginho Set to Feature vs Juventus Confirms Thomas Tuchel

1 hour ago
imago1008116224h
News

'We Were Unlucky' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea's Offside Goals vs Leicester

9 hours ago
imago1008115921h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Goal Against Leicester Was Planned

10 hours ago
imago1008115304h
News

Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea to Keep Momentum Going Following Leicester City Victory

10 hours ago
imago1008116293h
News

Antonio Rudiger Felt 'Confident' Ahead Of Chelsea's 3-0 Victory Over Leicester

11 hours ago
imago1008115739h
News

'Excellent Result' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Squad After Leicester Win

12 hours ago
imago1008117851h
News

'We Want to Push The Limits' - Tuchel On Chelsea's League Position After Leicester Win

12 hours ago