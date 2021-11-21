Thomas Tuchel Surprisingly Critical of Chelsea's Decision Making Despite 3-0 Victory Over Leicester City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has surprisingly criticised his sides decision making despite the Blues thrashing Leicester City 3-0 on Saturday.

His team had the ball in the back of the net on six occassions, with three goals ruled out for offside.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand App after the match, Tuchel criticised his team's decision making and precision in the first-half.

IMAGO / News Images

He said: "It was a very good first-half but still we were struggling in the last third with our decision-making and precision."

The German then continued to challenge his team to reach their 'highest level', believing that if they had done that in the first-half, the match would have been over much sooner.

"If we were at our highest level, we could have created more chances and scored the third to have a decision even earlier." he concluded.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite not being best pleased with the first-half decision making, Chelsea improved in the second-half and added three offside goals, which Tuchel admitted were 'unlucky'.

Chelsea's free-scoring form at the King Power will have impressed the manager no doubt, with club-record signing Romelu Lukaku and German international Timo Werner still to return to the squad following injury lay-offs.

The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table as they fight for the title.

