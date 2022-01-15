'A Big Problem Today' - Thomas Tuchel Criticises Chelsea Front Three After Manchester City Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has criticised his side's front three after their defeat to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues lost 1-0 at the Etihad thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's strike from range in the second half, despite the visitors doing well to limit the hosts throughout the majority of the game.

Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic all started up front for Chelsea but failed to have any real impact on the game.

Speaking to the media after the match, Tuchel was unhappy with the way his attackers performed against the Premier League leaders.

"It was a big problem today offensive wise and the performance of the front players. Zero touches in the box.

"That was simply a lack of precision, timing & composure. We lost too many balls too easy. It was a big problem in our game today."

City were dominant in terms of possession and chances throughout the game but the Chelsea defence did well to hold firm, especially in the first half.

Malang Sarr was a particular highlight for the visitors, performing well alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

It took a real moment of quality from former blue man De Bruyne to split the two sides as his effort from outside the box was just out of reach of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The result means the hosts are now 13 points clear at the top of the table with Chelsea remaining in second, but Liverpool now have two games in hand over them.

