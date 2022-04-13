Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Criticises Real Madrid's Time Wasting During Chelsea Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has criticised Real Madrid for time wasting in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

His Blues fell to defeat on aggregate despite winning 3-2 after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel was not impressed by what he perceived as time wasting and game management from Real Madrid.

Goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner saw Chelsea sail into a 3-0 lead, which would have seen them complete a historic comeback and qualify for the semi-finals.

Rodrygo scored late on for the hosts to take the match to extra-time before Karim Benzema's 96th minute winner.

Tuchel was not pleased with Real Madrid and the officials, who he openly criticised.

The Blues boss believed that there should have been more added time at the end of extra-time due to Real Madrid's dark arts.

"I thought we deserved more minutes in the end because it felt like we had no minutes to play in the second half of the extra time," he said. 

"Maybe it is too much to ask for in matches like this against this opponent. We had it in our hands and we were not lucky enough. It is like this"

Chelsea will be looking to take inspiration from the performance and bounce back when they face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The Blues have lost the previous two FA Cup finals and will be looking to go one better this season and lift the trophy, potentially a first domestic piece of silverware under Tuchel.

