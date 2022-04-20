Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Declares Arsenal, Man Utd & Tottenham Have 'Huge Advantage' Over Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has declared that Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had a huge advantage over his side this season.

The three sides were not involved in European competitions in the closing stages of the season, as Chelsea have been.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Arsenal, via the Telegraph, Tuchel discussed the advantages that the other teams have had on the Blues.

imago1006568462h

“Personally, I was not happy when Tottenham were out of the (Europa) Conference League,” said Tuchel. “Because I thought like, ‘wow, I know what Antonio Conte can do with teams when they are focussed, when he can train them physically’. I thought, ‘this will be a huge uplift for them in the domestic competition’. And the same for Arsenal when they went out of the Cup, I thought, ‘this will be a huge boost for them’ because they have a very young, talented team, to train them, to be focussed on one competition’."

The German was then asked if this meant that Chelsea's rivals had an advantage on them in the Premier League, with less games being played beneffiting other teams.

He replied: “They were given an advantage I think. A huge advantage, of course.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010724012h

“But it always depends what you make of your situation. We can use it as an excuse, they can use it too. You use the situation in the way you want. You can use it to feel very tired and we feel the challenge at the moment, mentally and physically. You can already have half an excuse ready for if things go wrong, or we can just accept it and accept the challenge, and go from there."

Chelsea will play 63 matches by the end of the season, the most by any side in European football as they travelled to the Club World Cup in February.

However, he admitted that the pressure on teams like Manchester United could be seen as a disadvantafe before discussing squad building.

imago1011384081h

“It (fewer games) can be an advantage, but it can also be a disadvantage if, like Manchester United, you underperform, if you are out of cups, if you are out of European competitions too early for what you demand of yourself. It can limit your spirit, it can have an effect on the atmosphere.

“It’s very, very different if you build a team for 65 games and suddenly you have only 40, and you have whole weeks to prepare for games, it can also be heavy on your shoulders. It can be more heavy than your heavy legs by playing all the time. So I understand that it might seem on paper as an advantage, but the atmosphere you build by underperforming on your own demands, you can feel it heavy on your shoulders," he concluded.

