Thomas Tuchel Declares He is 'Not a Fanboy' of Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Ahead of Premier League Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had admitted that he is not a 'fanboy' of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the pair face off in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tuchel has won the last three clashes against Guardiola's City side, including a 1-0 victory in the Champions League Final back in May.

Speaking ahead of the game via the Telegraph, Tuchel has said that he is not a fanboy of Pep.

Photo by EFE/Carlos Garcia/Sipa USA

“I am not a fanboy!” Tuchel declared. “But I am simply impressed, I am absolutely impressed and it was like an honour to speak to him and have the chance to hear his beliefs.”

Tuchel first faced off against the Spaniard during their time in the Bundesliga. The German first manager Mainz before moving to Borussia Dortmund, where he would go head to head with Guardiola's Bayern Munich for the title.

The manager will be hoping to push his Chelsea side to a Premier League title charge against Guardiola once again and the Blues could go six points clear of their rivals with a victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel continued: “You instantly know: OK this is now the highest level because I have never experienced a Pep team not being on the highest level.

“It was with Barcelona, it was with Bayern Munich, it’s now with City. So once you meet him in the stadium, you know this is going to be a tough one and the air is thin now.”

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube