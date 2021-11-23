Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Declares Loyalty to Chelsea After Revealing He Wants to Stay for a 'Very Long Time'

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he hopes that his next job will not be for a 'long, long time' when asked on his future.

The German lifted the Champions League at the end of last season, earning a contract extension.

Speaking to Kicker, Tuchel was quizzed on his future in management.

imago1008118828h

Firstly, the German was asked about his emotions at Chelsea.

He said: "I feel like I'm in the perfect place here. And that is for me simply the prerequisite for the greatest possible success."

He was then asked when he believes he will get another job in football, hintng at a Chelsea departure.

However, he fully committed his future to the club as he said: "Hopefully a long, long time."

Read More

imago1008120226h

This will come to a boost to the Blues, who are enjoying life under Tuchel.

He has already lifted the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup and is searching for his first domestic title in London after missing out on the FA Cup, falling to defeat in the final last season.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League and require just one point to qualify for the next stages of the Champions League.

Up next for Chelsea is a clash against Juventus before they host Manchester United on the weekend.

