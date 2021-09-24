Premier League Title Will Not be Decided When Chelsea Face Man City, Declares Tuchel

September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Declares Title Will Not Be Decided 'Tomorrow' Ahead of Man City Match

A marathon, not a sprint.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has said that the Premier League title will not be decided when Chelsea face Manchester City on Saturday, as there is still a long way to go in the season.

The early kick-off sees two of the favourites for the title go head to head on matchday six of the Premier League season.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel said that Manchester City or Chelsea will not be crowned Champions with a win.

Tuchel CHE

"Let’s be honest, if we win tomorrow we will not be crowned as Champions, if they win tomorrow they will not be crowned as Champions and we will not be in depression." he said

Manchester City sit on 10 points after five matches whilst Chelsea are on 13 points, having remained unbeaten after beating Tottenham last week. 

Tuchel continued: "Tomorrow after the game we can judge what result it is, if it is deserved or not and then we can keep on going. It's an important match, a big match in which we like to be involved on that kind of level. 

"The situation in which we face this match is a good one because we worked hard. We feel ready for this kind of competition and we are very well aware what it takes to have the opportunity to beat them once again."

sipa_35009438

Chelsea know that a win will take them six points clear of Pep Guardiola's side, but a loss will see City move to level on points with the Blues.

When asked about the result, Tuchel said: "Before we talk about the result we need to focus on the input and what we need to deliver and then we need to accept on this level you need the momentum, luck, close decisions - offside, no offside, post and in or post and out."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tuchel cover 1
News

Premier League Title Will Not be Decided When Chelsea Face Man City, Declares Tuchel

29 seconds ago
sipa_35136014 (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Manchester City: Mendy Returns, Pulisic and Mount Out & Change Of System

18 minutes ago
sipa_35189260 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount to Miss Chelsea vs Man City Due to Injury

30 minutes ago
sipa_33271670
News

'Many Voices Said I Didn't Know How to Beat Him' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Pep Guardiola Dig

1 hour ago
pjimage (1)
News

Christian Pulisic: Thomas Tuchel Rules Chelsea Star Out of Man City Clash

1 hour ago
Tuchel confused
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Expectations Ahead of Manchester City Clash

1 hour ago
pjimage
News

Thomas Tuchel Hands Chelsea Double Injury Blow Ahead of Man City Clash

2 hours ago
sipa_35188222
News

Chelsea Team News to Face Man City: Christian Pulisic & Mason Mount Ruled Out, Edouard Mendy Returns

2 hours ago