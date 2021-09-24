Premier League Title Will Not be Decided When Chelsea Face Man City, Declares Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has said that the Premier League title will not be decided when Chelsea face Manchester City on Saturday, as there is still a long way to go in the season.

The early kick-off sees two of the favourites for the title go head to head on matchday six of the Premier League season.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel said that Manchester City or Chelsea will not be crowned Champions with a win.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"Let’s be honest, if we win tomorrow we will not be crowned as Champions, if they win tomorrow they will not be crowned as Champions and we will not be in depression." he said

Manchester City sit on 10 points after five matches whilst Chelsea are on 13 points, having remained unbeaten after beating Tottenham last week.

Tuchel continued: "Tomorrow after the game we can judge what result it is, if it is deserved or not and then we can keep on going. It's an important match, a big match in which we like to be involved on that kind of level.

"The situation in which we face this match is a good one because we worked hard. We feel ready for this kind of competition and we are very well aware what it takes to have the opportunity to beat them once again."

SIPA USA

Chelsea know that a win will take them six points clear of Pep Guardiola's side, but a loss will see City move to level on points with the Blues.

When asked about the result, Tuchel said: "Before we talk about the result we need to focus on the input and what we need to deliver and then we need to accept on this level you need the momentum, luck, close decisions - offside, no offside, post and in or post and out."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube