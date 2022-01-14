Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Defeat to Man City Would Likely End Chelsea's Premier League Title Hopes

Thomas Tuchel has conceded Chelsea's Premier League title hopes could be over this weekend should they suffer defeat to Manchester City.

Chelsea travel north for Saturday's early kick off at the Etihad Stadium. They find themselves 10 points adrift of the league leaders and a defeat would see City's lead extend to 13 points. 

It would be very unlikely that Pep Guardiola's side would surrender such a big lead and so Chelsea will need to at their 'top level', as requested Tuchel, if they want to head back to the capital with a point or three.

imago1006892737h

Chelsea have four absentees for Saturday's encounter - Ben Chilwell (ACL), Reece James (hamstring), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (Covid) are all out.

Read More

City beat Chelsea in the reverse fixture back in September, comfortably beating the Blues who got it tactically all wrong

Now Tuchel knows that their title ambitions could be put to an end this season should Guardiola's side come away with all three points on Saturday.

“Maybe (if Chelsea lose title chances are over), who knows," admitted the German in his pre-match press conference. "So far in the season as far as I’m concerned, they dealt better with injuries and Covid situation. Maybe is lucky, maybe they do it better. They have less injuries to key players, less days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like we did. This is the huge difference. We had some draws that were unnecessary. If you have your full squad you create a certain atmosphere for everybody that pushes everybody to the edge and you need to be on your edge, the very highest level if you want to compete with Man City.

imago1006860721h

“They are the bench mark, the best team in England right now. This is something we have to admit realistically. We don’t think a lot in scenarios what happens if. Let’s play the game. I am always in for a good fight but also very realistic. If you look back to the last games, if we have the squad, feel good and are in a good shape, we are always up for a good fight with Man City. We are always there to push them to the limit and ask some questions maybe they don’t like to answer. But the situation is that they are very strong, very consistent and perform on the absolute highest level so this is it. Here we go.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002117308h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Defeat to Man City Would Likely End Chelsea's Premier League Title Hopes

39 seconds ago
pjimage (9)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'Learned Lessons' From Man City Defeat Back in September

31 minutes ago
imago1009099373h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad to Be Brave & Play With Courage vs Man City

1 hour ago
imago1008975113h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Malang Sarr Proving His Worth in Chelsea Colours

1 hour ago
imago1006892628h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Pep Guardiola Ahead of Man City vs Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009104675h
News

Chelsea's Malang Sarr Discusses Footballing Transition From Forward to Defender

2 hours ago
imago1008987616h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Future Amid Juventus Interest

2 hours ago
imago1004661673h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms 'Huge Opportunity' for Kenedy Following Chelsea Return

3 hours ago