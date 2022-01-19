Thomas Tuchel Defends Chelsea Substitution Decision Against Brighton

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has defended his decision to wait until the 81st minute to make his substitutions against Brighton and Hove Albion.

With the scores tied level at 1-1, Graham Potter's men were dominating the match before Chelsea eventually left the Amex with a point.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel discussed his reasoning for waiting so late to make changes.

Chelsea were ahead at half-time thanks to a Hakim Ziyech left-footed strike from outside the box but were pegged back in the second-half due to a Adam Webster header.

It was clear that things weren't working for the Blues as Brighton were dominating but Tuchel refused to switch things up until the 81st minute, making a triple change as Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner were introduced.

Unfortunately for the Blues, they did not have enough time to make their impact from the bench and the match ended level.

When asked why he waited until the 81st minute to make the changes, Tuchel defended his decision.

"If I had the impression we needed them earlier I would've done them earlier. You never know and time passes by." he said.

"We could've done it earlier but I had to wait to see if Brighton changed their structure, we struggled with Marcos Alonso on a yellow card, so there were reasons not to do it earlier. It's why we did it in the last 15 minutes."

