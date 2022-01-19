Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Defends Chelsea Substitution Decision Against Brighton

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has defended his decision to wait until the 81st minute to make his substitutions against Brighton and Hove Albion.

With the scores tied level at 1-1, Graham Potter's men were dominating the match before Chelsea eventually left the Amex with a point.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel discussed his reasoning for waiting so late to make changes.

imago1009209888h

Chelsea were ahead at half-time thanks to a Hakim Ziyech left-footed strike from outside the box but were pegged back in the second-half due to a Adam Webster header.

It was clear that things weren't working for the Blues as Brighton were dominating but Tuchel refused to switch things up until the 81st minute, making a triple change as Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner were introduced.

Read More

Unfortunately for the Blues, they did not have enough time to make their impact from the bench and the match ended level.

imago1009212121h

When asked why he waited until the 81st minute to make the changes, Tuchel defended his decision.

"If I had the impression we needed them earlier I would've done them earlier. You never know and time passes by." he said.

"We could've done it earlier but I had to wait to see if Brighton changed their structure, we struggled with Marcos Alonso on a yellow card, so there were reasons not to do it earlier. It's why we did it in the last 15 minutes."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009214863h
News

Thomas Tuchel Defends Chelsea Substitution Decision Against Brighton

just now
imago1008934178h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Ruled Out of January Talks for Ivan Perisic & Layvin Kurzawa

30 minutes ago
imago1009209186h
News

Timo Werner: Chelsea Fans' Support Makes Me Stronger Despite Missing Chances

1 hour ago
imago1002730380h
News

Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Set for Everton Interview

2 hours ago
imago1009214863h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Badly Need Days Off to Recover After Brighton Draw

8 hours ago
imago1009209888h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Knows Why' Chelsea 'Struggled to Show Quality' Against Brighton

8 hours ago
imago1009213532h
News

Thomas Tuchel Won't Play Blame Game With Tired Chelsea Squad Following Brighton Draw

8 hours ago
imago1009214863h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are Mentally & Physically Tired After Brighton Draw

9 hours ago