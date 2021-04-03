Thomas Tuchel defends Chelsea team selection after 'rusty and sloppy' defeat to West Brom

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea's line-up was strong enough to beat West Brom after they suffered a shock 5-2 defeat on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Chelsea spent the large majority of the game with 10 men after Thiago Silva was shown a second yellow card moments after Christian Pulisic put the Blues ahead. But Sam Allardyce's men turned the game around and ran riot in west London to hand Chelsea their first defeat in the Tuchel era.

Tuchel made six changes which saw Kai Havertz and Mason Mount rested, while Silva came into the side.

The Chelsea boss acknowledged the poor performance but insisted his team selection wasn't an issue and didn't play a part in the defeat on Saturday.

On whether it was the wrong team, he replied: "You never know what would have happened if you chose differently. This is my responsibility, we are very disappointed because we hate to lose. Went for this selection because excellent training session yesterday. I trusted this line-up and I think the line-up was strong enough now in this game.

"We were clearly rusty, sloppy in the build-up in our own half. We had many unforced errors and we did not adapt well to adapt our positions under pressure. We gave away easy ball losses that in the end led to the red card and that cost us the game today.

"There are two games today. Eleven against eleven which was not our best game and I was not super happy. But I did not expect too much after the international break and the early kick-off.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"So that was ok for me. But we were still sloppy on the counterattacks, we had big chances on counter-attacks and we were again not precise enough and we missed a lot of opportunities to finish the game early.

"The second story of the game is we were not able to adapt to going one man down. There is no need to concede five goals if you go one man down with our quality.

"Our defending wasn't at the level it has been and the tactical choices for that are my responsibility. It's hard to accept but there's no other solution than to accept it. We move on forward to tomorrow."

