Thomas Tuchel Defends Chelsea's Decision to Sell Promising Youngsters Livramento & Guehi

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has defended the decision to sell promising youngsters Timo Livramento and Marc Guehi.

The pair departed in the summer for first-team football and have since impressed at Crystal Palace and Southampton retrospectively.

Speaking to the press before Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final, Tuchel has defended the decision of the club to sell the Cobham graduates.

IMAGO / Colorsport

When asked about the decision, he said: “It is a decision we took together and are happy about these decisions.

"You cannot go back and reflect at this point. When we took the decisions it was the right thing to do given the circumstances. For example, individual decisions."

The Blues boss continued to go into depth on Livramento's departure, stating that Chelsea wanted him to leave on loan rather than to sell him.

"For Tino Livramento, we had a plan and we wanted, preferred a loan," he admitted. "He saw his future to go and the situation was then better to agree to the sale."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel then discussed the situation with Guehi, who has impressed for Crystal Palace this season and will face Chelsea for the third time since his departure on Sunday at Wembley.

He continued: "For Marc Guehi it is a fantastic development. It is impossible now to say if we kept him he would have been better, been worse or been the same.

"Maybe he needed that (to leave). Maybe he needed the change of environment, a different club, a different role, more minutes to develop your full potential. It just tells you over and over again that if you trust younger players and have a role for them, they can on a very regular level match expectations and even over perform.

"It’s nice to see so many Chelsea players out there in every league. We are well aware for it. It is nice to play against them and see them develop.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube