'He Was Tired' - Tuchel Blames Lack of Game Time for Alonso Performance Against Manchester United

November 28, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Defends Marcos Alonso's Performance for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled a lack of game time as the reason Marcos Alonso wasn't at his best against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues hosted the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a fixture that ended 1-1 on the day, with both sides taking home a point.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel addressed Alonso's performance simply by telling Sky Sports the following: "Marcos did not play for a long time, he was tired."

The Spaniard had not started a Premier League game since their fixture against Manchester City on 25 September.

Instead, he had been forced to watch from the sidelines while Ben Chilwell played week in week out with some spectacular performances.

The England international picked up an injury to his ACL in the Blues midweek Champions League 4-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday evening.

As a result, he has been forced onto the sidelines, allowing Alonso to work his way back into the action.

Speaking on Timo Werner, another player who has struggled with game time recently, in this case due to injury, Tuchel said the same.

"He hasn't played for a long time so can we expect him at his peak?" Tuchel asked, via Adam Newson."

"No. So it's what we expect. He's looked sharp in training, scored many goals in training, so that is why I went with my guy and put him on the pitch."

