Thomas Tuchel Defines Difficulty of Retaining Champions League Trophy Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has described the difficulties his side will face winning the the Champions League trophy for a second year in a row.

The Blues beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in last year's final 1-0 to lift the prestigious trophy, going on to win the Club World Cup and Super Cup earlier this season.

This year, Chelsea are preparing to face Real Madrid in the tournament's quarter-final as they look to get one foot into the semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Speaking his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek European clash, Tuchel was asked about his side's chances of retaining the title, to which he responded:

“Can you ask me again at the end of May? Before that I will not talk about the final, absolutely not.

"Not before the first leg in a quarter final. It feels terribly hard all the time but it is what we love. This is the competition. There is no other way than step by step.

"It is challenging, demanding of course for us but this is at the same time what we love.

"We can deal with it because this is what we choose, this is what we love.

"It is nice to deal with it and have these experiences, two legs against Real Madrid is a top experience for sure.”

The Blues made it past Los Blancos in last year's semi-final and will therefore have the confidence of knowing they are capable of beating their Spanish opponents.

However, they should not take Carlo Ancelotti's side for granted.

