Thomas Tuchel Defines Mateo Kovacic's Role In Chelsea's 6-0 Win Over Southampton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel took the time to define midfielder Mateo Kovacic's role as his side beat Southampton 6-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues easily dispatched of their opposition with goals coming through Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Kovacic was allowed all 90 minutes of play in midfield, alongside N'Golo Kante, with Tuchel instructing his players to press their opponents high.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Speaking after the game, Tuchel detailed what he had asked of the Croatian midfielder as the west London side hit their southern opponents for six.

"We wanted to drive a lot with the ball against high pressing," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "In our opinion it is not only a passing game against Southampton, you can hurt them by driving the ball through the spaces."

Chelsea struggled for results following the international break, with back-to-back losses to Brentford and Real Madrid last week, and so their response on Saturday was exactly what Tuchel was after.

The German manager commented on what he learnt from his side on the weekend after their thumping of Saints.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I think it tells us that we are not the team to escape with results if our input isn't 90% of commitment and investment.

"We are a special group when we have our priorities right. If we are committed, defend with courage, have the attitude right and hunger right, this is our foundation to show the quality.

"We are not the fancy group who comes with just quality and get away with just 90% commitment to the whole game."

