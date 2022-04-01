Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Delighted After Cesar Azpilicueta Triggers One-Year Chelsea Contract Extension

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his delight after captain Cesar Azpilicueta had his contract renewed at Stamford Bridge.

It was reported that the Spaniard has met the threshold of games required to trigger a year extension in his Chelsea contract.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, Tuchel expressed his delight with the fact that the contract of Azpilicueta has been extended.

He revealed: “I knew it was going to happen because I knew the amount of games before it was going to happen. It was so close. It’s a good thing, we were aware of it. It’s good news for us. We have a contract, he’s our captain, it’s a very high possibility he will stay."

The Blues boss continued to discuss the impact that Azpilicueta has within the Chelsea squad.

“Well, I knew it all the time that this is very likely to happen because he is a regular starter with us. I knew the amount of games we needed to make him stay, to make his contract continue or extend," he continued.

"That’s why I am very happy, you know how much I rely on him and how much impact he has in this group and this club. It’s very good news for us.”

The defender's deal was set to expire at the end of the season, with Barcelona reportedly interested in bringing him back to Spain but now his future remains at Chelsea.

There is still a possibility he could depart if the Club accept a transfer bid for Azpilicueta at the end of the season, but as things stand the Blues cannot offer contracts to their players due to restrictions placed on the Club.

