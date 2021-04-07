Thomas Tuchel delighted with Chelsea's 2-0 win over FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

Thomas Tuchel was 'very happy' with Chelsea's 2-0 win over FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

A sublime goal from Mason Mount in the first-half was wrapped up by Ben Chilwell late on in Seville to edge the Blues closer to the semi-finals.

It was a shaky start from Tuchel's side but the goal from Mount in the 32nd minute swung the game back in Chelsea's favour despite still being below par in stages.

EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

It was a pleasing night in terms of the result for Tuchel, who will now look to finish the job next Tuesday when they return to Seville.

He told BT Sport post-match: “It was a tough match against a strong Porto side.

“There were many moments where we suffered. We accepted it. The circumstances are a bit different in a quarter-final. The spirit was good and it was an excellent result.

“I was pretty sure about that [they’d react well after the WBA defeat]. I saw a response immediately in the dressing room and the next day. That wasn’t a big concern. We were ready to respond. There will always be setbacks in sports. The biggest challenge is to bounce back.

(Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

“We had a lot of excellent results together, then we had a loss together and then a reaction after a loss together. That brings us closer together and increases the trust.

“I’m very happy that he [Mason Mount] scores. A very important goal that opened up the game. It calmed the nerves. Not an easy shot but very precise. Very happy for Mason. He took responsibility.

“[Ben Chilwell’s goal was] excellent. He kept composure and went round the keeper. It was super important to get the second away goal. Chilly forced the mistake and kept his cool in the box. We’re very happy to go away with this result but it’s only half-time."

