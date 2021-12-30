Thomas Tuchel Confirms Andreas Christensen Picked Up Back Injury in Chelsea's 1-1 Draw With Brighton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed centre-back Andreas Christensen picked up a back injury in his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday evening.

The Danish defender fell to the floor in the first half but carried on to see out the first 45 minutes before being replaced by Trevoh Chalobah at half-time.

Moments later, Reece James fell to the floor as well with a hamstring injury and had to be replaced instantly by Marcos Alonso.

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel revealed that his defender had been suffered a back injury, hence why he was brought off at half-time.

"Hamstring injury for Reece James, back injury for Christensen," he told the press, as quoted by football.london. "We knew before that this would be a tough match, I have not seen many teams play a nice game against them.

"We don't know what we can demand from players after ling injuries and Covid, I don't know what they are capable of doing. The injury for Reece James was a huge blow."

Tuchel went on to complain about some of the chances his team was denied by referee Mike Dean, complaining that a draw wasn't a fair result.

"It is too much, at some times it is too much. Brighton had nothing to lose and played with confidence. We had huge, huge chances.

"Normally I would never say it but we have a 100 per cent penalty against Pulisic, the 50/50 for Mason Mount to make it 2-0.

"Why does he need to blow before the ball goes in? How is he so sure? The penalty is a joke, honestly a joke."

