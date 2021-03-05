Thomas Tuchel delivers assessment on Timo Werner's performance vs Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with Timo Werner's performance during Chelsea's 1-0 win against Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Werner was given the nod to lead the line for the Blues at Anfield which saw Mason Mount net the winner in the 42nd minute with a super strike into the bottom corner to seal the points for the visitors.

Chelsea are back in the top four and Werner could've had a goal himself on Thursday night at Anfield, but VAR ruled him out for being offside after he was played in behind the high Liverpool defence before beating Alisson to the ball to tap home.

It summed up the German's luck this season and Tuchel was positive about the 24-year-old's display on Merseyside, and was asked if he was doing anything special to help get him scoring again.

"Nothing special," admitted Tuchel. "I demand 100 percent in every training. I don’t allow self-pity. No need for self-pity, he’s a privileged guy, he is full of talent and he plays football for one of the best clubs in the world and in the best league in the world.

"So there is no need for self-pity and to worry too much. The only responsibility we have together is to bring out the best in him.

"The only way I know is on the training pitch and in the games: put in effort. Put yourself in a state of mind that you are ready to play for us on the highest level. Is he doing this? Yes, he is. Then he will be rewarded I am very sure.

"Today I am absolutely happy with his performance. It was another step and we are not counting the minutes. I know that in the end the strikers count their minutes and their goals, which drives them.

"This is very important, but for me and my approach, it is not a subject. We push him. We do this with a smile and we try to give him confidence and from there on it is his job to be a big part of this group which he is in this moment."

