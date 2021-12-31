Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

It's been a month to forget for the Blues on the injury and Covid-19 front. Chelsea have faced constant disruption which has continued right the way through the month.

They received further setbacks on Wednesday night after Reece James (hamstring) came off injured and left Stamford Bridge on crutches following the 1-1 draw against Brighton. Andreas Christensen was also forced off with a back problem. 

imago1008891067h

It was previously reported that James has torn his hamstring, while Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that they will learn the full extent on Friday when further images are seen.

"With Reecey it’s a hamstring injury, a muscle injury, and as always with muscle injures, the examination (results) comes a little bit later. You cannot rush these things.

Read More

"The images are better if you wait a little bit. So the images will come back to us later today I guess and only then will we know more about his status."

imago1008258564h (1)

While Ben Chilwell had successful knee surgery earlier this week, he is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Tuchel confirmed the blow for the Blues.

He added: "Chilly of course has had his surgery and he has our best wishes and all of our energy to come back healthy and as soon as possible.

‘Unfortunately it seems like the season is over for him."

