September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Brilliant Response to Romelu Lukaku & Cristiano Ronaldo Comparisons

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel responded in fine fashion when asked about Romelu Lukaku in comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Belgian bagged a brace against Aston Villa.

The Blues came out 3-0 victors courtesy of two Lukaku goals and a Mateo Kovacic strike.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by football.london, Tuchel responded in hilarious fashion.

1006517380

When asked who will score more goals, Lukaku or Ronald, Tuchel joked: "I couldn't care less as long as Lukaku scores for us."

The German expanded on his answer, heaping praise upon his striker,

"Honestly, I know you'd like to have a good answer but unfortunately, I don't have one. Lukaku was decisive for us today and that is what we are looking for. He wants to score for Chelsea, help the team with his goals, that is what he did today.

"That is why he is here. He is not shy to speak this ambition out loud because he is full of confidence and is the kind of personality that can handle it. This is what he showed in the first games and today." he said.

1006517628

Ronaldo impressed on his second debut for Manchester United, scoring a brace against Newcastle but Lukaku matched this by netting two of his own against Aston Villa.

The pair faced off as they battled for the Serie A title last season in Italy. Lukaku's Inter Milan side lifted the trophy whilst Ronaldo claimed the golden boot ahead of Chelsea's new man.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1006517656
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Brilliant Response to Romelu Lukaku & Cristiano Ronaldo Comparisons

1006513477
News

'I'm Very Happy' - Romelu Lukaku Confirms His Joy Over Chelsea's 3-0 win against Aston Villa

1006517628
News

'It's a Childhood Dream for me' - Romelu Lukaku is Delighted With His First Stamford Bridge Goals

1006517656
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea Performance Following Aston Villa Victory

1006514241
News

'I Had The Feeling he Struggled' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission on Saul Niguez's Substitution

1006511691
News

'He Helped us a Lot' - Thomas Tuchel Impressed By Romelu Lukaku's Performance Against Aston Villa

1006514303
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict Following Chelsea's 3-0 Victory Against Aston Villa

1005578872 (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Two Players Following Aston Villa Victory