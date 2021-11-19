Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Blow as Kovacic & Lukaku Ruled Out to Face Leicester City

Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Blow as Duo Ruled Out to Face Leicester City

Author:

Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Chelsea face Brendan Rodgers' side in their first game back since the international break and will be looking to maintain and/or extend their advantage at the top of the table. 

But they will have to do so without the key duo of Kovacic and Lukaku who have both been ruled out of the encounter. 

imago1006966186h

Kovacic is out with a hamstring injury and won't be available for at least a couple of more games, while Lukaku (ankle) is 'very close' to a return but Leicester comes too early for the Belgium international. 

Tuchel delivered the update in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning prior to the trip to the Midlands.

He said: “I can tell you that Mateo and Romelu are still out for the game in Leicester tomorrow. Romelu is very close to team training so hopefully he will join the squad on Sunday, let’s see how this works out. He is pushing hard and trying hard to come back as soon as possible. We will try on Sunday. 

Read More

"Mateo, that will take another days until he can try team training. He will miss some matches."

imago1007585106h

Chelsea will have Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic available for selection, but a late decision will be made on Timo Werner's involvement following his hamstring injury. He returned to full training this week.

Thiago Silva is also a doubt after returning from international duty with Brazil.

"Thiago will be in the training, he did not play but he has some travel in his body and some time differences so let’s see how this works out. I am confident."

