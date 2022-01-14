Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Chelsea's Transfer Plans Amid Kenedy Recall

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea will continue to assess the January transfer market despite recalling Kenedy this month.

A decision was made on Thursday to recall the 25-year-old from his loan spell at Flamengo. Kenedy was left surprised after Chelsea's decision to end the loan spell early, saying: "I was taken by surprise. I found out yesterday night around 11pm. Everything was very fast.

“Chelsea had a contract with Flamengo. They asked me to present myself and I’m presenting myself. 

“It was Flamengo that told me. I’m just fulfilling the contract.”

imago1004663017h

Chelsea have problems at wing-back with both Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) out injured. Marcos Alonso is the only recognised wing-back available although others, including Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi - can play there if needed.

Emerson Palmieri was the preferred choice for the Blues this month to resolve the issues. However, Lyon didn't want to terminate the loan despite offers of compensation from Tuchel's side.

Read More

It was confirmed by Lyon boss Peter Bosz on Friday that Emerson would remain with the French side until the rest of the season. 

"Yes, we will keep Emerson," said Bosz. 

imago1005582327h (1)

Chelsea will now utilise Kenedy for as long as they need him, with Tuchel insisting they will try to 'push and support' the Brazilian, although he isn't necessarily the solution to their problems. 

”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge," said Tuchel. "A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team. We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

He added: We cannot say Kenedy is the solution. He can be the solution but the situation has not changed. We have long term injuries at wing-back, we suffered a lot. We suffered in midfield from Covid and injuries. Now our midfielders are more or less coming back, we suffer a lot with our central defenders.

"Nothing has changed but it needs to make sense, to be possible, make sense on a high level and also in quality, personality. We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009104696h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Chelsea's Transfer Plans Amid Kenedy Recall

50 seconds ago
imago1009104696h
News

Thomas Tuchel Expects Nothing Tactically Special From Man City as Chelsea Prepare for Premier League Encounter

30 minutes ago
imago1006892744h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Thoughts on Chelsea's Game Plan Ahead of Premier League Clash

45 minutes ago
imago1002117308h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Defeat to Man City Would Likely End Chelsea's Premier League Title Hopes

59 minutes ago
pjimage (9)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea 'Learned Lessons' From Man City Defeat Back in September

1 hour ago
imago1009099373h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad to Be Brave & Play With Courage vs Man City

2 hours ago
imago1008975113h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Malang Sarr Proving His Worth in Chelsea Colours

2 hours ago
imago1006892628h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Pep Guardiola Ahead of Man City vs Chelsea

2 hours ago