Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Chelsea's Transfer Plans Amid Kenedy Recall

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea will continue to assess the January transfer market despite recalling Kenedy this month.

A decision was made on Thursday to recall the 25-year-old from his loan spell at Flamengo. Kenedy was left surprised after Chelsea's decision to end the loan spell early, saying: "I was taken by surprise. I found out yesterday night around 11pm. Everything was very fast.

“Chelsea had a contract with Flamengo. They asked me to present myself and I’m presenting myself.

“It was Flamengo that told me. I’m just fulfilling the contract.”

Chelsea have problems at wing-back with both Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) out injured. Marcos Alonso is the only recognised wing-back available although others, including Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi - can play there if needed.

Emerson Palmieri was the preferred choice for the Blues this month to resolve the issues. However, Lyon didn't want to terminate the loan despite offers of compensation from Tuchel's side.

It was confirmed by Lyon boss Peter Bosz on Friday that Emerson would remain with the French side until the rest of the season.

"Yes, we will keep Emerson," said Bosz.

Chelsea will now utilise Kenedy for as long as they need him, with Tuchel insisting they will try to 'push and support' the Brazilian, although he isn't necessarily the solution to their problems.

”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge," said Tuchel. "A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team. We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

He added: We cannot say Kenedy is the solution. He can be the solution but the situation has not changed. We have long term injuries at wing-back, we suffered a lot. We suffered in midfield from Covid and injuries. Now our midfielders are more or less coming back, we suffer a lot with our central defenders.

"Nothing has changed but it needs to make sense, to be possible, make sense on a high level and also in quality, personality. We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no.”

