Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Team News to Face Burnley: Lukaku, Werner, Kovacic & Alonso Out, Pulisic Fit & in Squad

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

    The league leaders welcome Sean Dyche's side to Stamford Bridge looking to extend their position at the top of the table. 

    Chelsea went unbeaten in October, winning all four of their league outings and will be hoping for a repeat in November.

    imago1007479205h

    Read More

    They have been without Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) in recent weeks and they will remain out for the Burnley clash.

    Mason Mount was absent versus Malmo in midweek due to illness, non Covid-19 related, while Mateo Kovacic is out with a hamstring injury.

    N'Golo Kante stayed at Cobham to work on his recovery from muscle tightness in recent weeks. No update was given by the Blues boss on his availability.

    imago1007399761h

    In his pre-match press conference, Tuchel delivered the latest team news for the weekend's encounter. 

    “No news for the match tomorrow for Romelu or Timo. Both are out. Christian Pulisic is out with the group as he was for Malmo.

    "Unfortunately Marcos Alonso and Mateo are out. Alonso injured himself in the last minute of the Malmo match. He tried to come out for training but the stress was too high, too painful on his ankle. Nothing big but too painful in the moment. He will not be in the squad tomorrow.“

    imago1007434309h

    Mason Mount is also a doubt due to problems with his wisdom teeth. Tuchel will make a late call on the midfielder ahead of the game.

    Tuchel added: “It’s a bit of a tricky one. He was ill. The reason was the tooth. This exists. This is the reason for the illness and feeling of illness. It is a bit of an infection. He was back in training today and yesterday. He lost a bit of weight, he could not eat properly so he takes medication. Let’s see. He is in the squad for tomorrow. He can play some minutes but we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems like some proper treatment needs to be done.”

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007504040h
    News

    Chelsea Team News to Face Burnley: Lukaku, Werner, Kovacic & Alonso Out, Pulisic Fit & in Squad

    52 seconds ago
    imago1007400005h
    News

    Didier Deschamps Delivers News on N'Golo Kante Injury After France Call-Up

    25 minutes ago
    imago1007434309h
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Provides Chelsea Injury Update Ahead of Expected Return

    55 minutes ago
    imago1007758853h
    News

    Gareth Southgate Explains Callum Hudson-Odoi's Decision to Stay at Chelsea After England Snub

    1 hour ago
    imago1006988183h
    News

    TIno Anjorin Returns to Chelsea After Breaking Metatarsal

    1 hour ago
    imago1007504085h
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Trevoh Chalobah's New Chelsea Contract

    2 hours ago
    imago1003073014h
    News

    USMNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Makes Christian Pulisic Decision

    2 hours ago
    imago1007585104h
    News

    Marina Granovskaia Speaks Out on Trevoh Chalobah's New Chelsea Contract

    3 hours ago