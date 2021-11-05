Chelsea Team News to Face Burnley: Lukaku, Werner, Kovacic & Alonso Out, Pulisic Fit & in Squad

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders welcome Sean Dyche's side to Stamford Bridge looking to extend their position at the top of the table.

Chelsea went unbeaten in October, winning all four of their league outings and will be hoping for a repeat in November.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

They have been without Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) in recent weeks and they will remain out for the Burnley clash.

Mason Mount was absent versus Malmo in midweek due to illness, non Covid-19 related, while Mateo Kovacic is out with a hamstring injury.

N'Golo Kante stayed at Cobham to work on his recovery from muscle tightness in recent weeks. No update was given by the Blues boss on his availability.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

In his pre-match press conference, Tuchel delivered the latest team news for the weekend's encounter.

“No news for the match tomorrow for Romelu or Timo. Both are out. Christian Pulisic is out with the group as he was for Malmo.

"Unfortunately Marcos Alonso and Mateo are out. Alonso injured himself in the last minute of the Malmo match. He tried to come out for training but the stress was too high, too painful on his ankle. Nothing big but too painful in the moment. He will not be in the squad tomorrow.“

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Mason Mount is also a doubt due to problems with his wisdom teeth. Tuchel will make a late call on the midfielder ahead of the game.

Tuchel added: “It’s a bit of a tricky one. He was ill. The reason was the tooth. This exists. This is the reason for the illness and feeling of illness. It is a bit of an infection. He was back in training today and yesterday. He lost a bit of weight, he could not eat properly so he takes medication. Let’s see. He is in the squad for tomorrow. He can play some minutes but we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems like some proper treatment needs to be done.”

