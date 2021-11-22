Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Juventus in Champions League

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Juventus in the Champions League.

Chelsea need just a point to guarantee their spot in the knockout stages but even if the Blues suffer defeat in their final two matches of Group H, it would be unlikely that Tuchel's side don't progress.

Chelsea have been without Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks due to an ankle injury and he could be in the squad.

Timo Werner is fit and available after a hamstring injury as he made the bench against Leicester at the weekend, but was unused. 

Kai Havertz is a major doubt after a hamstring problem versus Leicester City, while Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined.

Not sure yet," said Tuchel on Lukaku's availability. "We have one more training. Yesterday he (Romelu Lukaku) was in team training and seems okay. Let’s see about the reaction. He has right now an appointment with the doctors and physios to see about the reaction, see about the next training. Maybe. We have the chance to bring 20 players to the squad. Maybe we have the chance that he is in the squad for the last minutes. That would be the absolute maximum of what we can get out of the situation right now.”

“Jorgi is absolutely okay. We had to take Kai off due to hamstring problems, he felt a bit of tension. We have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems. This is more or less the question mark. Timo feels good in training yesterday, he is back in the squad again. Mateo Kovacic is out. That’s it.”

