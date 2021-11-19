Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea head to the King Power as league leaders on 26 points, ahead of Manchester City and West Ham who occupy second and third.

It's the first game back since the international break which has given many injured players the time to recover and return to action.

Marcos Alonso and Timo Werner returned to full training, while Romelu Lukaku was back on the Cobham training pitches with the ball over the international break.

Tuchel delivered the team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, confirming

“I can tell you that Mateo and Romelu are still out for the game in Leicester tomorrow. Romelu is very close to team training so hopefully he will join the squad on Sunday, let’s see how this works out. He is pushing hard and trying hard to come back as soon as possible. We will try on Sunday.

"Mateo, that will take another days until he can try team training. He will miss some matches. Timo is in team training since yesterday, so let’s see. We have another training in two hours then we will decide if it makes sense if he is in the squad or on the bench. We can only decide after his second training later.

"Christian Pulisic feels fine. Thiago will be in the training, he did not play but he has some travel in his body and some time differences so let’s see how this works out. I am confident.

"Mason is back in training, looking hungry and fresh and in a good spirit but we need to evaluate. He did this week's training sessions, looks good but we need to see if he can start, if he can play 90 minutes.”

