Thomas Tuchel Delivers Christian Pulisic Injury Update & Chelsea Return Date

Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Christian Pulisic could return to the Chelsea side from an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined in recent games due to an ankle problem sustained on international duty with USMNT.

Pulisic came back to Chelsea on crutches and has been recovering on the treatment table before returning to individual training.

Tuchel thought the American would be out for 10 days which would see him return to the side against Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Spurs in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel offered an update to state it's doubtful Pulisic would return for the cup tie at Stamford Bridge but it remains possible.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"The game against Aston Villa is maybe too close, I hope I am wrong," said Tuchel. This is my impression with him not in training so far. Let's see tomorrow.

"Maybe he had a good progression today. Maybe it is possible. It would be super nice to have him but it is doubtful."

Chelsea were also without Edouard Mendy against Spurs after the goalkeeper picked up an injury which gave him pain when diving. Tuchel will be hoping to have the Senegalese back against Villa, but could stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga in between the sticks.

