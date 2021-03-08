Thomas Tuchel delivers extended explanation over constant changes to Chelsea team selection

Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he has constantly made changes to his team since his appointment at Chelsea.

His decision to rotate his side on a game-by-game basis has paid off so far into his 11-game tenure in west London.

Chelsea are yet to lose under his leadership (W8, D3) and are flying in fourth place in the Premier League.

He made another five changes for their 2-0 win against Everton in the Premier League on Monday night.

Tuchel was asked why he made more changes for another big game off the back of a superb win against Liverpool.

He responded to whether it's because he doesn't know his best team or if it's to adapt to the opponent on the day.

"Both. If you play in competitions like Premier League and Champions League and Cup there is no way you have eleven players in your head.

"First of all, whoever you see on the pitch deserves to be on the pitch and we need to analyse what we give in there. We cannot just keep players on the pitch to keep them going.

"Sometimes it is like this, but after two intense games and away games with a lot of travelling and we missed a lot of sleep between Atletico, Man U and Liverpool, it was the moment to change.

"My belief there was no doubt because the guys who were on the pitch deserved it. We changed also a little bit because of the characteristic fo the offensive players because we expected a bit of a man marking in offensive midfield so we went for speed and for deep runs today.

"I want to have the choice and when I have the choice sometimes it is a tactical decision. For Kurt Zouma today it was simply well, well deserved and Toni needed, in my personal opinion a little break because he played in such a high, intensive concentration level, it was outstanding.

"So there is a reason for every change and you cannot just say I trust you guys. If you trust them you have to let them play. This is the best situation we did not lose quality at all. Everybody feels it and they can play on a high level."

