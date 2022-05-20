Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Final Verdict on Chelsea's 'Challenging Season'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has delivered his final verdict on his side's season that is most likely to see them finish in third place.

The Blues drew 1-1 with Leicester on Thursday evening to effectively seal their third place spot.

Looking back at the season, the European champions can be proud of two domestic cup finals - despite being beaten on penalties by Liverpool twice - as well as UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup wins.

Speaking after his side's midweek draw with the Foxes, Tuchel was questioned on how he feels about his side's season and whether he has had a more challenging season prior to this.

"No, this makes it maybe at the very top of the list of seasons that we've had," he said at his post-match press conference. "I don’t judge seasons like this because in the moment and while you are doing it as a manager, it always feels challenging and always feels demanding. I don’t judge it as if it's more demanding.

"In that moment you adapt to the situation – or you try to adapt – and you try to find solutions and it’s always challenging.

"It can be from results, from the atmosphere in the dressing room, from crazy things like sanctions, which nobody could predict or ever think of.

"It was very challenging but at the same time, it was also demanding but also a lot of fun.

"This is a pure pleasure to be in the middle of it and still have the chance to guide the team and to be a part of it. So it is fine. We always try to adapt and find solutions."

