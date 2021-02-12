NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel delivers fitness update on Kai Havertz

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the fitness of Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz.

The 21-year-old has missed the last three matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and most recently Barnsley on Thursday night. 

Havertz sustained an issue in training last week, and has since been out of the squad however no clarity had been provided on hIs continued absence. 

He wasn't pictured in training on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it was confirmed prior to their 1-0 win against Barnsley by Goal, that Havertz was still injured. 

Ahead of Chelsea's match against Newcastle United on Monday at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel delivered a fresh update on the German. 

"Maybe too close for Kai still to come back. For Kai, let's see if he's out today [Friday] in training. It will be a very short time out for Kai, so maybe he will be missing this match as well. "

