Thomas Tuchel Delivers Four-Word Christian Pulisic Fitness Update Ahead of Leicester Clash

Thomas Tuchel has offered a positive update regarding Christian Pulisic's fitness ahead of Chelsea's Premier League away fixture against Leicester City.

The 23-year-old made his return at the start of November following a long period on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Pulisic has been limited to four appearances this term for the Blues in all competitions, making his league return against Burnley prior to the November international break.

He got minutes under his belt with the USMNT and returned to Chelsea this week to prepare for their match against Leicester.

Tuchel declared the winger fit which sees him now in contention to start at the King Power.

"Christian Pulisic feels fine," said the Chelsea boss in his pre-match press conference.

Pulisic will be up against Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech for a spot in the Chelsea attack.

Tuchel is expecting a tough match but knows his side will be up for the league fixture as they set their sights on another three points.

He added: "I think they are a team of individual quality, full of talent. It is a top club, a top team and a top coach. I expect a tough one. I expect also Chelsea team, our team, to play with hunger and passion, with the purpose to win. This is the mindset which we want to install again to restart winning and restart our engine after the international breaks.

"I am the first time there. I played them twice, once at Wembley and once at Stamford Bridge. Everyone tells me this is a tough place to play up but we are up for it.”

