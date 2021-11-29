Thomas Tuchel Delivers Four-Word Man Utd Verdict Amid Ralf Rangnick's Imminent Appointment

Thomas Tuchel doesn't believe Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to take over at Manchester United, had any input in the Red Devils's side which secured a draw against Chelsea.

Michael Carrick was in the United dugout at Stamford Bridge as they claimed a 1-1 draw against the Premier League leaders.

A Jorginho error on the half-way line saw Jadon Sancho run in on goal and put the visitors ahead five minutes into the second half.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Chelsea managed to find an equaliser from the spot with 21 minutes to play. Jorginho made amends for his dreadful mistake to slot past David de Gea.

The hosts couldn't find a winner against Carrick's side who dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI.

United were on the defensive in a game that Chelsea dominated but couldn't convert domination into three points.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Question marks were raised at full-time to Carrick to whether or not Rangnick had a say in any of the team selection in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

He replied: “That’s not the case, no. We came here with a plan. I kind of knew how Chelsea would play and we wanted to stop the passes through to Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. There were a few changes to freshen it up and it’s what we decided to go with today. We almost pulled it off.”

Tuchel was also asked if he thought Rangnick had any input on the United side. He also denied any speculation.

"No. Not at all."



Chelsea now need to reset their focus to Wednesday night against Watford when they make the trip to Vicarage Road in the hope of getting back to winning ways.

