Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Four-Word Man Utd Verdict Amid Ralf Rangnick's Imminent Appointment

Author:

Thomas Tuchel doesn't believe Ralf Rangnick, who is expected to take over at Manchester United, had any input in the Red Devils's side which secured a draw against Chelsea. 

Michael Carrick was in the United dugout at Stamford Bridge as they claimed a 1-1 draw against the Premier League leaders.

A Jorginho error on the half-way line saw Jadon Sancho run in on goal and put the visitors ahead five minutes into the second half.

imago1008328291h

Chelsea managed to find an equaliser from the spot with 21 minutes to play. Jorginho made amends for his dreadful mistake to slot past David de Gea. 

The hosts couldn't find a winner against Carrick's side who dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI. 

United were on the defensive in a game that Chelsea dominated but couldn't convert domination into three points. 

imago1008328816h

Read More

Question marks were raised at full-time to Carrick to whether or not Rangnick had a say in any of the team selection in the capital on Sunday afternoon. 

He replied: “That’s not the case, no. We came here with a plan. I kind of knew how Chelsea would play and we wanted to stop the passes through to Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. There were a few changes to freshen it up and it’s what we decided to go with today. We almost pulled it off.”

Tuchel was also asked if he thought Rangnick had any input on the United side. He also denied any speculation. 

"No. Not at all." 

Chelsea now need to reset their focus to Wednesday night against Watford when they make the trip to Vicarage Road in the hope of getting back to winning ways. 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Four-Word Man Utd Verdict Amid Ralf Rangnick's Imminent Appointment

1 minute ago
imago0031811661h
News

Club World Cup Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Possible Opponents

12 minutes ago
imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Not Surprised By Chelsea's 1-1 Draw Against Manchester United

1 hour ago
imago1008330647h
News

'A Terrible Decision' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Anthony Taylor Dig After Manchester United Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Hungry' Chelsea Side Against Manchester United

2 hours ago
imago1008121358h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's 'Right Energy' After Manchester United Disappointment

2 hours ago
imago1008114688h (1)
News

'We Spoke Among Ourselves' - Azpilicueta On Squad Togetherness With Tuchel's Arrival at Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1007475062h
News

'I'm a Massive Fan Of His' - Thiago Silva Praises 'Exceptional' Reece James

3 hours ago