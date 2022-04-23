Thomas Tuchel Delivers Four-Word Verdict on Chelsea's 3-2 Defeat to West Ham in December

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel delivered a four-word assessment on his side's 3-2 defeat to West Ham back in December when asked ahead of the repeat fixture this Sunday afternoon.

With goals from Thiago Silva and Mason Mount, Chelsea took the lead in the first half, ending the first 45 minutes 2-1 ahead.

However, a number of mistakes cost the Blues badly and a Manuel Lanzini penalty, followed by goals from Jarrod Bowen and Arthur Masuaku sent the Blues packing on the day.

Speaking ahead of his side's repeat fixture with David Moyes' side this Sunday, Tuchel was asked about his side's loss last time round, to which he responded:

“Was a big mistake."

The Blues have made a number of mistakes in recent games, having conceded 11 goals in their last three home fixtures.

"We conceded 12 goals since the international break, double the amount of expected goals so I think most of the times in football it is a mix of bad luck, a mix of circumstances and the opponent making the very most of what we offer them.

"It is also a mix of individual mistakes and we lack the real determination and attitude in one on one in the box at the moment to really keep the actual goals under the expected goals.”

Tuchel will be hoping his side pick up their form ahead of Sunday's game, especially considering how dangerous the Irons can be on the break.

"It is very emotional, a very physical squad (West Ham). Very hard to break down, to create chances.

"Very dangerous on counter-attacks and set pieces. There is a lot to take care about.

"A lot of physicality and commitment to stand up against them. Full credit to them, will be tough.”

