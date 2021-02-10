Thomas Tuchel delivers fresh injury update on Thiago Silva

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided a fresh update on Thiago Silva's thigh strain.

Silva, 36, missed their 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday in the Premier League after being forced off last Thursday against Spurs in the Premier League.

Tuchel expected the Brazilian to be out for a couple of weeks which would see him miss the cup tie against Barnsley and also the Premier League match against Newcastle United on Monday.

And on Wednesday, Tuchel confirmed his unavailability against Barnsley and insisted Silva will be given time to recover.

"He's out. He feels now better and better. He's had a lot of treatment and I know Thiago very well from the last years, we can be absolutely sure he is spending every minute available to speed up the process of healing, but it takes it's time.

(Photo by Andy Rowland)

"It is a muscle injury. We cannot force, we cannot pull the grass to make it grow faster. It is like this with muscle injuries. So he is out for tomorrow for sure."

Tuchel will make changes against Barnsley to give players the chance to impress and to keep the legs within the camp fresh.

"There is a high possibility we see a lot of changes. First of all, everybody who is on the pitch tomorrow deserves to be on the pitch. So there will be guys tomorrow who suffered a little bit from my decisions in the last few games.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"And for us, it's the third away match in a row. We don't want to lose attention, awareness, and intensity in our game.

"So this is the moment for us to have fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch, and to have the full intensity needed to secure this win. This is what we aim for."

