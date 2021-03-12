Thomas Tuchel delivers glowing praise for Chelsea coach Anthony Barry

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea coach Anthony Barry, who was recently confirmed as a new assistant for the Republic of Ireland national team.

Last month, it was announced that Barry was appointed as an assistant which would see him link up with the squad during the international window.

Barry was extremely pleased to take the step into international football whilst maintaining his role at Chelsea.

He had also been linked the Fleetwood Town vacancy prior to accepting the Ireland role, but he turned down the job.

Barry arrived in the summer under Frank Lampard to improve the defensive record which wasn't positive last season and there has been a noticeable improvement this term.

And Tuchel was asked about the Ireland appointment for Barry and hailed the qualities that he has shown since the German arrived through the door at the end of January.

He said: "You (Ireland) can be very happy, you are lucky because he is a top coach Anthony will join you and your coaching staff.

"We didn’t know him before. He was already here under Frank (Lampard), like Joe (Edwards) as well. Anthony was from the first moment a big part of our coaching team because first of all he is a fantastic guy, a fantastic character, very open, very friendly and he has top quality and analysing games and giving his opinion.

"He is very experienced. I feel him very comfortable on the pitch when he is in charge of exercises. He’s very comfortable in front of the group. He is in charge, the specialist, for all set-pieces so he’s doing video sessions, training for set pieces and he is the assistant for any other exercises which is a pleasure to have him around.

"We absolutely don’t want to miss him and so good for you guys. He will increase the level of coaching because he has top quality and is a top guy."

