Thomas Tuchel delivers Hakim Ziyech injury update ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea are set to welcome back Hakim Ziyech against Tottenham Hotspur next Thursday, Head Coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed.

The 27-year-old missed the Blues 2-0 win against Burnley on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League due to advice from the medical department.

Tuchel's side earned their first win under their new boss who took charge on Tuesday.

And Tuchel revealed post-match why Ziyech wasn't risked and now he is set to return

"We had a normal process of a recommendation [from the medical staff] and we had some words that he is in a personal overload in the last five weeks. He has a history to be a risk for injury when he plays for five weeks of overload. That’s why, the pure physical recommendation of the staff was for him to not play more than 30 minutes.

"We offered him a full break to not be on the bench and even play 30 minutes and he said okay, let’s do the break now and we can start using him again next week full-on.

"Let’s give him the break now because what will we do if we lose someone after 15 minutes and lose the opportunity for an offensive change and that was the only reason."

