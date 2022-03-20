Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Stance on Prospective Chelsea Buyers Following Takeover Bid Deadline

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel responded to questions surrounding the next owners of the west London club following the deadline for takeover bids passing on Friday 18 March.

Bids were being taken for the club by American merchant bank, the Raine Group, but with the deadline passing on Friday, it is expected that a shortlist of favourites to take over will be revealed as early as next week.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel was questioned on when he can expect a resolution as to the future owners of Chelsea Football Club.

"I know about the timescale (of when bids had to be made) but I don’t know anything about the offers," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"I don’t know how many offers, if they are serious or who they are from. I am not so much interested in the details of the process. I know the guidelines of the process.

"This is enough for me. When it gets crucial and decisive then it is enough that I know it.

"You know as much as me. I maybe know a few hours before. The offers are in now and the board tries to find a decision with the government as soon as possible."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club, Tuchel still believes it is his responsibility to keep pushing hard week-in-week-out at the club.

"The responsibility and the attitude come with what you sign up for. If you sign up for Chelsea, you sign up for winning and you sign up for being competitive. This is what you have to deal with."

