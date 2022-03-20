Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Stance on Prospective Chelsea Buyers Following Takeover Bid Deadline

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel responded to questions surrounding the next owners of the west London club following the deadline for takeover bids passing on Friday 18 March.

All the information surrounding the takeover and the interested parties can be found here.

Bids were being taken for the club by American merchant bank, the Raine Group, but with the deadline passing on Friday, it is expected that a shortlist of favourites to take over will be revealed as early as next week.

imago1010713380h

Speaking after his side's 2-0 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel was questioned on when he can expect a resolution as to the future owners of Chelsea Football Club.

"I know about the timescale (of when bids had to be made) but I don’t know anything about the offers," he said, as quoted by football.london.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I don’t know how many offers, if they are serious or who they are from. I am not so much interested in the details of the process. I know the guidelines of the process.

"This is enough for me. When it gets crucial and decisive then it is enough that I know it.

imago1010722777h

"You know as much as me. I maybe know a few hours before. The offers are in now and the board tries to find a decision with the government as soon as possible."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club, Tuchel still believes it is his responsibility to keep pushing hard week-in-week-out at the club.

"The responsibility and the attitude come with what you sign up for. If you sign up for Chelsea, you sign up for winning and you sign up for being competitive. This is what you have to deal with."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010724383h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Impressive' Chelsea Squad After 2-0 FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010743320h
News

Mason Mount: Tough Couple of Weeks But Chelsea Remain Focused

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago0034749013h
News

Simulated FA Cup Semi-Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Winners of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago0039736310h
News

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010363994h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Approached By Three Clubs Amid Chelsea Future Uncertainty

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010743321h
News

Hakim Ziyech Reflects on 'Good Day' After Chelsea Beat Middlesbrough to Book Wembley Spot

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010724073h
News

Chris Wilder: Chelsea Showed Middlesbrough Why They Are European & World Champions in FA Cup Win

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago0078499501h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Releases Statement Following Consortium-Backed Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Jago Hemming15 hours ago