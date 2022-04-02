Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict as Chelsea Suffer 4-1 Defeat to Brentford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has offered his honest verdict on his side's 4-1 battering by west London rivals Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

After a goalless first half, the European champions took the lead within five minutes of the second half through a stunning Antonio Rudiger strike.

Not long after however, Brentford equalised and swiftly took the lead before finishing the game in the 87th minute, winning 4-1 on the day.

imago1010999862h

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, manager Thomas Tuchel revealed his thoughts on the game, claiming 'nobody saw it coming'.

"Nobody saw it coming, especially after going 1-0 ahead. It was very untypical of us. But we stopped defending.

"We were not aware of enough of the danger, were sloppy with the defending and got punished.

"They made the most of it in those 10 minutes. Right after their third goal we had 10 minutes where we had big, big chances and we missed them.

"They were lucky and clinical enough to get three goals. We did not defend like it is needed to in the Premier League and got punished."

imago1011002879h

Tuchel went on to tell Sky Sports that his Blues 'lost control' for about 10 minutes and in that time they lost the game.

"We lost control for 10 minutes. It was a tough start for us which is also not the first time after an international break.

"We were OK in the first half and had a very good start to the second half and took the lead.

"Maybe we thought it was already done and we got punished in 10 minutes."

imago1010999693h
