Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 1-0 Loss to Everton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel gave his honest thoughts on his side's difficult 1-0 loss to Frank Lampard's Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Lampard got the better of his former club on the weekend following a defensive mistake from Cesar Azpilicueta that allowed Richarlison to put his side ahead.

The Toffees needed the three points on the weekend as their struggle to avoid relegation continues.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking after his side's tough loss, Tuchel assessed how his team performed, having dropped points in a number of games recently.

"If there is something I could do, I would try it," he said, as quoted by foobtall.london. "The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes.

"If you fall behind against an atmosphere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about his side's top four race, which has been made even more difficult following this loss, Tuchel said the following:

"I said it weeks ago. I feel never safe. And it doesn't matter if we are in a race for top four, the last four games is not enough. Four points is never enough no matter the race we are in."

