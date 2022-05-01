Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 1-0 Loss to Everton
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel gave his honest thoughts on his side's difficult 1-0 loss to Frank Lampard's Everton on Sunday afternoon.
Lampard got the better of his former club on the weekend following a defensive mistake from Cesar Azpilicueta that allowed Richarlison to put his side ahead.
The Toffees needed the three points on the weekend as their struggle to avoid relegation continues.
Speaking after his side's tough loss, Tuchel assessed how his team performed, having dropped points in a number of games recently.
"If there is something I could do, I would try it," he said, as quoted by foobtall.london. "The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.
"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes.
"If you fall behind against an atmosphere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."
When asked about his side's top four race, which has been made even more difficult following this loss, Tuchel said the following:
"I said it weeks ago. I feel never safe. And it doesn't matter if we are in a race for top four, the last four games is not enough. Four points is never enough no matter the race we are in."
