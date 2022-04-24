Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Hard-Fought 1-0 Win Over West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided his honest analysis of his side's gritty 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The win saw his side break their three-match loss streak at home, having lost to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge throughout April.

After 90 minutes of football that saw Chelsea dominate the chances but fail to make a break through, substitute Christian Pulisic managed to put his side ahead in the last minute of the game.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel gave his opinion on how he saw the match pan out on Sunday.

"It seemed a bit stuck," he told the BBC. "But we knew it. It can feel like this against West Ham who defend with a lot of bodies and discipline.

"We have to wait for the moments. We had some accelerations with Mason from midfield but nobody was joining. It felt stuck. We controlled it but could not find spaces.

"It was also not the moment to take every risk after our recent results. We wanted to control their counter attacks.

"The red card maybe opened more space to allow the late answer."

When asked about goalscorer Pulisic, Tuchel was happy for the 23-year-old, who has struggled for game time so far this season.

"I am happy for him. I told him he had good impact. Romelu was involved with the penalty. Hakim was dangerous and Puli got the goal. He lacked confidence in recent matches."

