Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Newcastle United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has offered his verdict on his side's opponents for Sunday afternoon as they are set to take on Newcastle United.

Newcastle were struggling desperately at the beginning of the year, but since their takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, their results have picked up.

They currently sit at 14th in the Premier League table, having won five of their last six games.

imago1007659440h

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their encounter with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel was questioned as to who neutral fans will be supporting, to which he replied:

"I don’t care, I want us to win," he said, as quoted by football.london. "It will be difficult one because Newcastle is very, very strong. It's a different Newcastle and they produce a lot of results, so I’m expecting a very tough game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I’m sorry but I don’t care too much about what the neutral spectators think about who should win it. In the end, everybody wants to be excited to watch games and be entertained and this is what we are up for.

imago1007655797h

"At the moment, we try to have the focus right and the attitude right. The guys do this in a very impressive way and we need this on Sunday."

Tuchel has his eyes set on continuing his impressive run in the league, after Chelsea made it four wins on the go in their 3-1 win over Norwich on Thursday evening.

With Manchester City and Liverpool currently running away with the league, the Blues will hope to do all they can to catch up.

imago1010487914h
