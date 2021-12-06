Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict Regarding Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Performance in West Ham Loss

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Romelu Lukaku was not ready to play against West Ham United as the German has taken responsibility for his striker's underwhelming performance.

The Belgian has been underwheliming in his cameo performances since returning from injury.

However, speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel has confirmed that the striker is still not match fit as he took the blame for Lukaku's performance against West Ham.

imago1008430911h

He said: "It’s my fault. I don’t think he (Lukaku) is ready for 45 minutes physically but still we decided to bring him on for his height because we lost Kai (Havertz).

"Kai had a crucial role in defending set-pieces, which is a huge threat from West Ham, so this is on me. I took the decision so it’s my responsibility."

Read More

imago1008453111h

Chelsea will be looking to bring Lukaku up to speed and improve his match fitness as the Blues face Zenit in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Tuchel's side are already qualified from Group H and must match Juventus' result to finish top of the group and could hand Lukaku his first start in over a month to boost their chances.

Tuchel will provide an injury update on Tuesday before his side travel to Russia for the European clash.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008431944h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict Regarding Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Performance in West Ham Loss

47 seconds ago
imago1008432829h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Criticise Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Despite West Ham Mistakes

30 minutes ago
imago1008453514h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Mistakes After West Ham Defeat

1 hour ago
imago1008433898h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Criticism of Edouard Mendy's Performance vs West Ham

1 hour ago
imago1008453112h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Questions Chelsea Loss to West Ham United

2 hours ago
imago1003145946h
Transfer News

Report: Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Willy Caballero Set for Southampton Transfer

2 hours ago
imago1008077073h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Prepared to Sell Eden Hazard for £21M Amid Everton, West Ham & Chelsea Interest

17 hours ago
imago1008428413h
News

'A Very Disappointing Day' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's Premier League Defeat Against West Ham

18 hours ago