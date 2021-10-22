Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku's Ankle Injury An Accident

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku will miss their next two matches but insists the ankle injury was an accident which nobody could do anything about.

The 28-year-old twisted his ankle against Malmo on Wednesday after winning a penalty in the first half.

Lukaku has now been ruled out of the fixtures against Norwich City and Southampton, with no clear indication over when he will return as Tuchel refused to offer a date which would've been speculative at best.

SIPA USA

The Belgium international's involvement on Wednesday was questioned following Tuchel's recent comments about the forward playing too much.

However, the Chelsea boss has defended his selection decision. In his pre-Norwich press conference, he told the media: "The body did not demand this break, it was not a muscle injury it was an accident so I don’t follow this argumentation. It is not like, like I said, the body collapsed and he had a muscle injury and forced to take a break he did not want to have. It is just some percentage.

"Please don’t underestimate the effort these players go through. They go to the national team, they have preparations when they go to the national team then they go to the Euros. He has high expectations, then disappointment, then he has a quick break, then a change of clubs, then the next national break, then suddenly Nations League, he then has the pressure on our shoulders, then he wants to be the top dog at Chelsea and we want him to be the top dog.

SIPA USA

"There’s a lot of things going on and at some point you get tired. If you constantly turn the wheel, the guy who wants to turn it and be the top dog and take the responsibility - you can get tired! I’m talking about three, four, five percent maybe. Suddenly you don’t have the same enthusiasm, it lacks a little bit. There is no major problem. These little things can make the difference. Speaking about it sometimes helps, I have the feeling it helps and we can simply admit it and admit also there is no major problem.

"We left him on the pitch and I felt him very, very happy to be on the pitch when we took the decisions before the Malmo match. I felt him totally into the match and we told him to trust his instincts, luck will come back and we will create chances for you. I cannot see a positive thing in this injury.

"We will now do what we can do, make him come back as soon as possible, treat him in the best way possible, be positive with him and at the same time we need to push the guys that are here."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube