Thomas Tuchel Delivers Jorginho Update Amid Chelsea Covid-19 Scare

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel remains unsure whether or not Jorginho will be available for the upcoming games due to his Covid-19 situation. 

Jorginho missed Chelsea's goalless draw at Wolves on Sunday after the club left him out of the squad for the trip to the Midlands.

Chelsea have seven confirmed Covid-19 cases within the playing squad, as well as many staff members, so wanted to avoid the risk of bringing Jorginho to Molineux. 

Tuchel admitted they are yet to know if Jorginho is positive or negative, which could see him miss the next couple of games should he have to self-isolate.

The Chelsea boss was asked on what's next for the Blues after they had their request to postpone Sunday's game rejected by the Premier League

"I've got no idea," replied Tuchel. "We had an idea yesterday evening what is going to happen [a postponement] but that did not happen. So we have no idea. We will continue to do tests on a daily basis and go to training like we did.

"We as a club have been very, very responsible. We left Kai (Havertz) out against Everton, although we needed him badly, badly in his position, with a negative test because he had symptoms. We left Jorginho out today and it's not even clear until now if he's positive or negative. So we are very responsible with it.

"There has been a lot in the last 24 hours and now we will sit in a bus for three hours together and tomorrow we will do training. We will be tested before and then we will wait for the result."

Chelsea will continue to test their squad ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford on Wednesday night. They will be hoping for positive news, but it won't come as a surprise if more positive Covid-19 results hit the camp.

